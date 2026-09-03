DELMARVA - As a warm front moves through Delmarva today, temperatures warm up again, with highs in the 90s, and feels like temperatures in the lower 100s. Another disturbance in the northwest flow could bring another storm cluster into Delmarva later this evening and overnight. All modes of severe weather are possible, even an isolated tornado or two. However, damaging winds are the biggest threat.
Overnight, another round of showers and storms are possible after midnight. Some storms could contain, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Lows in the low 70s by Friday morning.
We'll experience one more hot and humid day Friday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures top out near 90, with feel like temperatures near 100, again on Friday. One last round of showers and storms are possible
Cooler temperatures finally build in over the Labor Day Holiday weekend. We'll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and pleasant overnight lows in the 60s.