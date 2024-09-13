DELMARVA -- Hope this Friday the 13th is treating you well! Certainly nothing weird or strange happening in the weather department. A little weather folklore for you.
Surface high pressure to our north will remain the dominant weather feature through Saturday, bringing calm and mostly clear conditions to Delmarva. The high's position will maintain a weak onshore flow, allowing moisture to infiltrate the lower levels of the atmosphere. This pattern has led to early morning fog and low clouds over the past few days, and similar conditions are expected to redevelop tonight, especially in areas near and southeast of the urban corridor. Overnight lows will be fairly uniform, ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.
By Saturday morning, any lingering fog and stratus clouds will gradually clear, giving way to mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm slightly compared to today, with highs reaching the upper 70s near the coast and climbing to the upper 80s inland. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.
High pressure to our east will begin to weaken slightly as a weak cold front moves through the area, followed by another high building southeastward from eastern Canada. This setup will reinforce a light northeasterly to easterly flow, keeping winds generally under 10 mph. While the easterly flow will continue to bring low-level moisture into the region, patchy fog and low clouds are expected mainly during the late night and early morning hours, though winds may be strong enough to limit widespread fog development.
Temperatures will remain pleasant, with highs reaching widespread 80s on Saturday before dropping slightly to near 80 degrees on Sunday behind the weak cold front. Overnight lows will range from around 60 degrees on Saturday night to the 50s by Sunday night.
As we head into early next week, high pressure will continue to influence the region, keeping an onshore flow and maintaining seasonable temperatures with highs around 80 degrees and lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Attention then turns to a potential tropical disturbance off the Southeastern U.S. coast, which could bring increased cloud cover and rain chances by the middle of next week. However, considerable uncertainty remains, and some guidance suggests the system may stay suppressed to the south, allowing high pressure to remain in control. If the tropical system does impact Delmarva, highs may drop into the upper 70s; otherwise, temperatures could hold near 80 degrees.