DELMARVA - Tuesday morning on Delmarva will start off with mostly sunny skies as a brief upper ridge moves overhead, accompanied by surface high pressure situated to the south. The morning temperatures will be pleasant, beginning in the upper 60s to low 70s. By the afternoon, expect temperatures to climb into the mid-80s to around 90 degrees, making for a warm but generally comfortable day. Dew points will remain in the 60s, keeping the humidity at moderate levels.
As the sun sets on Tuesday evening, temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-70s, with clear skies persisting through the night. Overnight, the conditions will remain calm, allowing for a relatively comfortable night, though it will be warmer than the previous night.
By Wednesday morning, a ramp-up in warm air and moisture advection will lead to a significant increase in both temperature and humidity. Morning temperatures will start in the low to mid-70s, quickly rising as the day progresses. Dew points will push into the 70s, making for a much more humid day compared to Tuesday. By afternoon, temperatures across Delmarva will soar into the low to mid-90s, with heat indices likely reaching or exceeding 100 degrees. This intense heat may warrant heat advisories or warnings, so residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
As Wednesday progresses, an upper-level shortwave will approach from the north, bringing a cold front that is expected to pass through Delmarva late in the day. This front will likely trigger a round of showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the late afternoon and evening hours. While the threat of severe storms remains uncertain, the combination of heat and humidity could lead to isolated strong storms with damaging wind gusts and possibly small hail. The timing of the cold front will be critical; if it arrives during peak heating, the risk of severe weather will increase, particularly in areas north and west of the I-95 corridor.
The front is expected to clear the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing relief from the heat and setting the stage for cooler and more comfortable conditions to end the week.