DELMARVA - Expect a cloudy start to the day across Delmarva as overnight cloud cover continues to thicken. Temperatures in the early morning will range from the mid-50s inland to around 60 degrees near the coast. Winds will be light, coming from the northeast to east at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Afternoon: The cloud cover will persist throughout the day, with a slight chance of showers developing in the afternoon, particularly in the western parts of the region. Highs will be cooler, staying in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Winds will remain steady at 5 to 10 mph, with slightly stronger gusts of 10 to 15 mph along the beaches.
Monday Evening: The chance for rain increases slightly Monday evening, especially in the western areas of Delmarva, but any rainfall should be minimal. Lows will be in the mid-50s inland and near 60 along the coast, with light winds continuing from the northeast.
Tuesday: High pressure will briefly rebuild over the region on Tuesday, bringing a mostly dry day with seasonal temperatures in the lower 70s. However, clouds will linger, and by late Tuesday night, a slow-moving frontal system will approach the area, increasing the chance of showers.
Flooding Potential: As this frontal system makes its way eastward, showers will become more widespread overnight into Wednesday. With some instability in the atmosphere, there's a potential for localized downpours and even a rumble of thunder on Wednesday. Rainfall totals could range from 0.1 to 0.75 inches, with the heaviest amounts expected in western Delmarva. Residents should stay alert for possible localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, as conditions could rapidly change midweek.