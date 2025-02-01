January Temperature Summary

January had 22 below average days.

DELMARVA -- We all endured a frigid January on the peninsula, with temperatures averaging six and a half degrees below normal for the month. Out of 31 days, 22 were colder than average, while only nine came in above normal.

Despite a notable snowstorm earlier in the month that delivered 8 to 13 inches across Sussex County and much of Delmarva, total precipitation for January ended slightly below average, with a deficit of 0.87 inches.

January Precipitation Summary

We saw 8 to 13 inches of snow on January 6th.

The region saw its warmest day on Jan. 29, reaching 59 degrees, while the coldest low of the month dipped to 6 degrees on Jan. 23. A stretch of above-average temperatures in the final week of January helped ease the bitter chill, but the month as a whole remained well below normal.

February Temperature Outlook

Climate Prediction Center says slightly above average temps for February.

Looking ahead to February, a milder pattern is expected to start the month, with no immediate signs of arctic air. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting slightly above-average temperatures through the month, with equal chances for above- or below-normal precipitation.

February Precipitation Outlook

Climate Prediction Center says equal chances of above or below average precipitation.

However, winter is far from over. While the forecast suggests a quieter first half of February, history has shown that snowstorms can still take Delmarva by surprise well into March. So, while we enjoy a break from the deep freeze, it might be wise to keep those winter coats and snow shovels within reach.

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

