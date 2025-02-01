DELMARVA -- We all endured a frigid January on the peninsula, with temperatures averaging six and a half degrees below normal for the month. Out of 31 days, 22 were colder than average, while only nine came in above normal.
Despite a notable snowstorm earlier in the month that delivered 8 to 13 inches across Sussex County and much of Delmarva, total precipitation for January ended slightly below average, with a deficit of 0.87 inches.
The region saw its warmest day on Jan. 29, reaching 59 degrees, while the coldest low of the month dipped to 6 degrees on Jan. 23. A stretch of above-average temperatures in the final week of January helped ease the bitter chill, but the month as a whole remained well below normal.
Looking ahead to February, a milder pattern is expected to start the month, with no immediate signs of arctic air. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting slightly above-average temperatures through the month, with equal chances for above- or below-normal precipitation.
However, winter is far from over. While the forecast suggests a quieter first half of February, history has shown that snowstorms can still take Delmarva by surprise well into March. So, while we enjoy a break from the deep freeze, it might be wise to keep those winter coats and snow shovels within reach.