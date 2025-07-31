DELMARVA- We're seeing one last day of hot and humid weather for Delmarva. A flood threat this evening, followed by much cooler air into the weekend.
For the remainder of your Thursday, it will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s, 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the 99-103 range this afternoon.
A slow-moving front will push through the region later today, sparking widespread showers and thunderstorms this evening. A heightened risk of flash flooding, especially Thursday afternoon and evening, as heavy rainfall could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain with localized totals exceeding 3 inches. A few isolated severe storms that could produce damaging winds are also possible especially across the west and northern portions of the peninsula. The rain ends late tonight with skies remaining cloudy with lows in the low 70s.
By Friday, the front is expected to settle to the south of the region, while a weak coastal low develops and Canadian high pressure begins building in from the north. This will bring much cooler air, breezy northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, and lingering showers and drizzle. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid to upper 70s.
The good news for Delmarva comes this weekend as high pressure takes full control. Drier, more comfortable air will sweep into the region Saturday, sending dew points into the 50s. Afternoon highs will rebound to near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s this weekend, with some 50s possible.
The nice weather continues into early next week with highs in the low 80s, and lows in the 60s and 70s.