DELMARVA - Last nights storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain, and damage across Delmarva. This morning, conditions have calmed down with warm and muggy conditions. Watch for debris on the roads, and large puddles. Temperatures quickly rise through the 80s this morning.
We'll experience one more hot and humid day today ahead of a cold front. Temperatures top out near 90, with feel like temperatures in the 90s to near 100. Another round of showers and storms are possible this evening and overnight. Some storms could contain damaging winds, hail, and torrential rain. Storms taper off later tonight. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler temperatures finally build in over the Labor Day Holiday weekend. We'll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and pleasant overnight lows in the 60s. Labor Day itself will feature temperatures in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.