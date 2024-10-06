DELMARVA -- As surface high pressure over the eastern Great Lakes builds eastward, Delmarva will continue to experience calm and pleasant conditions through today. Any fog over the area should quickly burn off giving way to a beautiful day.
Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s, making for a mild and pleasant day across the region. However, changes are on the way as a cold front approaches tonight.
This evening will bring increasing clouds as the cold front draws closer. A few showers are possible to develop overnight, not much in the way of moisture associated with this front. The front will move eastward, bringing a chance of sprinkle into early Monday morning, especially along the coast. By midday Monday, the cold front will have moved offshore, with any remaining precipitation tapering off.
Temperatures on Monday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and the return of high pressure will set the stage for a dry and crisp autumn week ahead.
After the cold front passes, high pressure will build back into the region, bringing dry and cooler conditions for the rest of the week. Expect clear skies, low humidity, and seasonable autumn temperatures. Highs will generally stay in the mid-60s to low 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The dry weather pattern is expected to persist through next weekend, with no significant precipitation in the forecast.
This extended period of calm and dry weather will provide a refreshing fall feel, making it an ideal week for outdoor activities across Delmarva.