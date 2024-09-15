DELMARVA -- Onshore flow will continue to influence the Delmarva region on Sunday, resulting in daytime temperatures similar to today, or possibly a degree or two cooler.
Expect east to southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph near the shore, creating breezy conditions along the coast.
Strong high pressure over New England will gradually shift offshore Sunday night into Monday, but it will continue to impact the region. Expect conditions similar to the last few days, with light east to northeast winds around 10 mph or less, which will continue to bring low-level moisture into the area. This setup is likely to cause patchy fog and low clouds late at night and early in the morning, but winds should remain strong enough to prevent widespread fog development.
Monday will be a tranquil day with mostly clear skies, though some upper-level cirrus clouds may start to appear later in the day as a low pressure system begins to develop to our southeast. A few showers could reach the southern part of the region by late Monday night. Overnight lows on Sunday will range from the mid-50s to around 60 degrees, with Monday’s highs reaching near 80 degrees for most areas, though mid-70s are possible in some locations. By Monday night, increasing cloud cover ahead of the next system will likely keep temperatures slightly warmer, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Attention will turn to potential tropical development off the southeastern U.S. coast, which could impact Delmarva by Tuesday as the high pressure shifts further offshore. While there is still significant uncertainty regarding the exact path and strength of this system, current guidance suggests that a plume of tropical moisture could extend across the area, increasing precipitation chances from Tuesday into Wednesday.
Probability of precipitation (PoPs) are currently forecasted at 40-50% Tuesday night into Wednesday, with chances remaining in the 30-40% range through Thursday night.
As the week progresses, cloud coverage and the likelihood of showers will keep daytime highs mainly in the upper 70s, with increasing humidity levels as dew points climb into the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. By Friday and Saturday, high pressure may return, potentially reducing rain chances, but this will largely depend on the evolution of the lingering low-pressure system. Confidence in this part of the forecast remains low, so slight chances of precipitation (15-25%) are expected to linger into the weekend.