DELMARVA - A weak inverted coastal trough along with an approaching warm front may bring isolated sprinkles or light showers to parts of the region, mainly to the north. While measurable rainfall is unlikely across Delmarva, a few spots could see light trace amounts. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light from the southwest.
Early Wednesday Morning:
As the coastal trough and warm front lift northeast, any lingering precipitation will end, giving way to clearing skies across Delmarva. Temperatures will begin to climb as the morning progresses, with lows bottoming out in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will shift slightly to come from the west, staying calm around 5-10 mph.
Mid-Morning Wednesday:
Expect mostly sunny skies and mild conditions by mid-morning. High pressure will keep the weather dry, and temperatures will rise steadily, reaching into the mid-60s by late morning. Winds will remain light and variable, creating a pleasant start to the day.
Wednesday Afternoon:
Sunny skies will dominate the region in the afternoon as high pressure continues to hold over the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will warm to highs in the low to mid-70s, with comfortable humidity levels. Winds will be light, generally from the west at 5-10 mph. It will be a beautiful, fall-like afternoon, ideal for any outdoor activities.