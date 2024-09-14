DELMARVA -- Not much change is expected for Saturday across Delmarva. Early morning fog and low clouds will give way to mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s as upper-level ridging continues to build. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, making for a pleasant day overall.
Overnight Saturday, another surface high will build southeastward from eastern Canada, with upper-level ridging remaining to the west of the area. By Sunday, the upper-level ridge will close off over the northeastern U.S., reinforcing a light northeasterly to easterly flow across Delmarva. Despite the easterly fetch, winds are expected to stay light at 10 mph or less, and humidity will remain at comfortable levels.
With this pattern, expect late night and early morning patchy fog and low clouds to persist, though widespread fog is unlikely due to light winds. Skies will remain mostly clear during the day with the possibility of some upper-level cirrus clouds moving in, especially later on Monday as a low-pressure system begins to develop southeast of the region. Low temperatures will be near 60 degrees on Saturday night, dropping into the 50s for most areas by Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on both Sunday and Monday, offering a tranquil and pleasant end to the weekend.
Looking into next week, high pressure is expected to persist through Monday night. However, attention turns to potential tropical development off the southeast coast. While there remains uncertainty with this system, the current guidance suggests that high pressure may keep the core of the low to the south and west of Delmarva. However, a few shortwaves could spin off and move northward toward the area, slightly increasing cloud cover and shower chances from Tuesday onward.
As this system potentially impacts the region midweek, expect temperatures to cool slightly, with highs generally in the upper 70s. Keep an eye on updates as the forecast could change depending on the development and track of the tropical system.