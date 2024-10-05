DELMARVA -- As we head into the weekend, high pressure building in from the north will provide Delmarva with pleasant, mild conditions. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching into the mid-70s to near 80 degrees in some spots. This is expected to be slightly warmer than Friday, thanks to greater sunshine and a steady air mass over the region.
Saturday night will remain dry with clear skies, perfect for efficient radiational cooling. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s, especially in areas that radiate well, thanks to light winds and high pressure remaining in control.
Sunday will begin dry, as high pressure continues to influence the region during the day. However, a warm front will lift through Delmarva in the afternoon, ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will again reach into the 70s, with cloud cover increasing throughout the day.
By Sunday night, the cold front is expected to move through, bringing scattered to widespread showers across the area. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, though severe weather or significant rainfall is not anticipated. These showers should clear out by early Monday morning.
Monday will start off cloudy with any lingering showers ending early, followed by clearing skies by mid-morning. High pressure will return, bringing dry and pleasant conditions for the rest of the day, with temperatures slightly cooler, hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s.
High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through next week, keeping the region mostly dry. A secondary cold front may pass through Tuesday night, but at this time, no precipitation is expected with it. Temperatures through the upcoming week will remain around or just below average, making for a comfortable start to October.