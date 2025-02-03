DELMARVA -- Will enjoy a mild start to the first full week of February, with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds today. However, changes are on the way as a cold front moves through tonight, ushering in high pressure that will keep the region dry through Tuesday.
Temperatures will remain above normal Monday night through Tuesday night, with high pressure from the Northern Plains extending eastward. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s to near 40. The front will stay far enough south to keep clouds and precipitation at bay, allowing for a relatively quiet weather pattern through Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will settle in the mid-to-upper 50s.
By Wednesday, conditions will turn unsettled as clouds increase ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. Precipitation chances remain low early in the day but will increase by the afternoon. The temperature profile will be key in determining precipitation type, with snow or sleet possible at onset before transitioning to a mix of rain/snow and a cold rain later in the day. Further details will become clearer as the system approaches.
Another system will impact the region late in the week, bringing additional rounds of precipitation into the weekend. A brief break from wet weather is expected Friday as high pressure builds in from the Midwest, but the next low-pressure system will quickly move in by Saturday. Rain chances will increase late Saturday into Sunday, keeping an active weather pattern in place.