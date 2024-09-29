DELMARVA -- More clouds than sun will be the theme today, starting with misty conditions and low clouds blanketing much of the area this morning. An east wind will keep the morning cool and damp, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. However, areas farther from the coast may see temperatures climb to around 80 degrees as the day progresses and clouds partially clear, allowing for some sunshine.
Walk 4 Prostate Cancer at Cape Henlopen State Park at 10 a.m. hope you can join Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams and many other COAST TV News personalities for this cause. A cause near and dear to Paul's heart.
These conditions are a result of a stalled front in the region, interacting with moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene. This setup will contribute to the continued presence of a moist and unsettled weather pattern.
The unsettled weather is expected to linger through the start of the week. As an upper-level low slowly migrates eastward from the Tennessee Valley, Delmarva will remain under the influence of this system, which will keep the region cloudy with periodic showers. Sunday night into Monday, additional moisture will rotate around the low, leading to more widespread showers.
By Monday night and Tuesday, the upper low is forecast to open up into a trough and continue its eastward movement. This transition, along with shortwave energy passing through the region, will enhance the potential for more scattered showers across Delmarva. Some coastal low pressure may also develop offshore due to the remnants of Helene, further contributing to the likelihood of rain. Although significant rainfall is not expected, there is a chance for isolated downpours, which could lead to minor flooding in areas with poor drainage.
As we move into Tuesday night and Wednesday, the weather pattern will begin to change. A cold front is expected to approach from the west, bringing with it a shift in the weather. The front should pass through Delmarva on Wednesday, followed by a period of high pressure that will bring drier conditions for the remainder of the week.
While Wednesday's cold front may bring a few isolated showers, the overall trend will be towards clearing skies and more stable weather. Temperatures will remain near average for this time of year, with no significant drops expected despite the frontal passage. By the end of the week, Delmarva residents can look forward to a stretch of dry and relatively mild weather, making it a great time to enjoy the outdoors after several days of cloudy and damp conditions.