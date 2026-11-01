DELMARVA - Remember to set your clocks back one hour as daylight saving time ends. It's also a good idea to check the batteries in your CO and smoke detectors.
We'll see filtered sunshine and cool conditions, with highs Sunday in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Protect your plants overnight with a frost possible away from the coast as temperatures dip into the 30s, with 40s at the beaches.
By early next week we turn milder once again. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be back into the mid 70s ahead of an area of low pressure and cold front that will bring rain to the area late Thursday into Friday. We could see a good soaking rain from this system, behind it will turn much cooler into next weekend.