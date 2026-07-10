DELMARVA - Patchy fog may develop this morning, with temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s. Leave extra time to get to your destination.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected today as a cold front moves toward Delmarva. Friday will also be sticky and warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Heavy rain and gusty winds may again be possible in stronger storms. Storms will diminish Friday evening, then warm and humid, with lows in the low 70s.
Saturday’s forecast remains uncertain, depending on how quickly the front clears the region. Some showers and storms may linger, especially across southern Delmarva, while other areas may begin to dry out. Highs will mainly stay in the 80s.
Drier and more comfortable weather is expected by Sunday and into early next week, with lower humidity, mostly clear skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. However, signs are growing that another round of hotter weather could build back into Delmarva by the middle and end of next week, as temperatures soar well into the 90s.