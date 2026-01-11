DELMARVA- Morning coastal showers, then a blustery cold rest of your Sunday.
Morning showers are possible along the coast, then as the system pulls away, colder air begins to spill in. Decreasing clouds, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few afternoon sprinkles are possible. Expect a windy day, with west to northwest gusts over 30 mph, followed by a sharp temperature drop Sunday night, as lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s across much of Delmarva.
Next week looks mostly dry, but by the end of next week there are signs of a pattern change as a more colder potentially stormy weather pattern develops. We could see a chance of rain and/or snow Thursday, then possibly another system brings more rain and snow into next weekend. It's too soon to determine timing and intensity of precipitation in the long range. Regardless of the rain and snow chances, it's looking quite cold for the end of next week into the weekend, and the beginning of the following week.