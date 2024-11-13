Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate tidal flooding is possible with tomorrow morning's high tide for Sussex County. An upgrade to a Coastal Flood Warning may be needed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 14/07 AM 7.3 1.6 1.6 Minor 14/08 PM 7.0 1.3 2.2 Minor 15/08 AM 7.4 1.7 1.4 Minor 15/09 PM 6.1 0.4 1.4 None 16/09 AM 7.3 1.6 1.2 Minor 16/09 PM 5.5 -0.2 1.0 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 14/07 AM 6.8 2.2 1.5 Minor 14/07 PM 6.2 1.5 1.8 Minor 15/07 AM 7.1 2.5 1.6 Moderate 15/08 PM 5.5 0.8 1.2 None 16/08 AM 6.8 2.2 1.1 Minor 16/09 PM 4.9 0.2 0.8 None &&