DELMARVA -- High pressure remains firmly in control over Delmarva today, providing another day of sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will reach around 80 degrees across much of the region, accompanied by low humidity, creating pleasant but dry conditions. Fire weather concerns persist due to the ongoing dryness. Tonight, expect clear skies and calm winds with slightly warmer overnight lows, ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Some patchy fog may develop in isolated areas by early morning.
Dry weather continues through midweek with Tuesday set to be the warmest day of the week. Inland locations could approach record-breaking highs, with temperatures peaking near 80 degrees. Although southerly winds will bring slightly higher humidity, moisture levels will remain limited. Tuesday night will stay mild, with lows in the 50s, and there is potential for patchy valley or ground fog to develop overnight.
Wednesday will feature one last day of warmth ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures will still be about 10 degrees above average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By late Wednesday night, a cold front will sweep across the region, though limited moisture means that showers are unlikely for Delmarva. Any precipitation should remain confined to northern areas, such as upstate Pennsylvania and New York.
As the cold front moves offshore early Thursday morning, sprawling high pressure will build into the area. Cooler air will filter in, dropping daytime highs into the low 60s, with gusty northwesterly winds making it feel even cooler. Thursday night will be particularly chilly, with lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s, under clear skies and calm winds.
Friday will remain dry and cool with temperatures in the mid-60s, as high pressure continues to dominate. By Saturday, another cold front will approach, but with limited moisture, it is expected to pass through dry, bringing only a slight dip in temperatures. High pressure will return by Sunday, ensuring dry and seasonable weather to close out the weekend, with highs in the 60s.