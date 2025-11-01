DELMARVA- The wicked winds we saw on Halloween will decrease into the weekend with lots of sunshine expected.
Have the heavier jacket handy out the door this morning with temperatures in the 40s with a brisk breeze under sunny skies.
High pressure will settle in this weekend, ushering in calmer and cooler conditions. Saturday may still see some lingering gusts near 25 mph, but skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
By Saturday night, winds will ease, allowing for the potential of frost in some areas as lows drop into the 30s. Don't forget we set those clocks back an hour Saturday night into Sunday. Extra hour of sleep!
Sunday brings milder air with light southerly breezes and highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer, upper 30s to low 40s, as cloud cover increases ahead of the next system. A few coastal showers may sneak in late Sunday night.
Looking ahead, we are monitoring an evolving pattern early next week. A developing low-pressure system could bring another round of rain Monday, followed by a period of high pressure through midweek. Highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s are expected.