DELMARVA- The nice weather continues into the weekend, then better rain chances next week.

The pleasant late summer conditions continue into this afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures primarily into the 70s. Near 80 well inland, to lower 70s at the coast. Looks like good weather for Friday night football, with mild and dry conditions expected.

Overnight we'll see partly cloudy skies, with patchy dense fog developing late. Lows will be in the 60s. The fog burns off by mid-morning.

The weekend is still looking pretty good weatherwise with sun and clouds and temperatures in 70s to around 80 inland, with 70s at the beaches. Lows Saturday night will be in the 60s with dry conditions.

Seas will be building over the weekend due to a persistent onshore wind. By Sunday waves will be 4-6 feet. Use extra caution. Rip current risk will be higher.

We finally see a chance for rain increasing by Tuesday with low pressure developing to our south. It appears the rain continues on and off the rest of next week with temperatures in the 70s.

