DELMARVA - Mostly clear skies this morning, inland areas will be in the lower 60s, with mid to upper 60s at the coast.
Sunday is shaping up to be even better, with mostly sunny skies and a refreshing breeze, with temperatures in the 70s to near 80. The beaches will be a few degrees cooler, with the wind off the ocean. Sunday night will be mostly clear, calm, and pleasant, with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Monday, Labor Day, it's looking great for your outdoor plans. Skies will be mostly sunny, with light breezes, and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Cooler 70s at the beaches.
Temperatures start to gradually warm Tuesday through Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s, then mid 80s Wednesday. Humidity levels also start to increase. A frontal boundary will trigger some showers Thursday evening and overnight. At this point, the only chance for rain next week.