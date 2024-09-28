Delmarva will experience a continuation of muggy conditions tonight with areas of fog and temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 60s. The unsettled weather pattern will persist through midweek as an upper-level low and several shortwaves bring scattered showers to the region. Coastal low pressure could develop off the coast, leading to more moderate showers by Monday night into Tuesday. A cold front is expected to move through by Wednesday, followed by drier and more stable conditions towards the end of the week.