DELMARVA -- Today marks the beginning of a shifting weather pattern across Delmarva, with milder temperatures and active weather on the horizon.
Will start cool with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s, a slight increase from yesterday's chilly conditions. We won't have the windy conditions to deal with so it won't feel nearly as cold. Expect filtered sunshine early, followed by increasing mid-level and high-level clouds ahead of an approaching warm front.
By tonight, a warm front will lift northward across the region, introducing milder air but only limited moisture. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s inland and low 30s along the coast under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will see a more noticeable warming trend, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
The next weather system arrives Monday as an upper-level trough brings moisture and a surge of rain into Delmarva. While rainfall amounts are expected to be light, any precipitation will be beneficial given ongoing drought conditions. Temperatures will remain mild, though slightly cooler than Sunday due to cloud cover and rain.
The weather becomes more dynamic midweek as a strong cold front moves through Delmarva on Wednesday, bringing the potential for a period of heavier rain. Temperatures will remain above average in the 50s to low 60s ahead of the front but will drop sharply by Thursday as colder air settles in.
By Friday, high pressure will return, offering drier and calmer conditions with below-average temperatures. This shift will bring a winter chill back to the region, ending the week on a colder note.