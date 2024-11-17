DELMARVA -- Another pleasant dry day on tap, with highs slightly above average, ranging from the upper 50s low 60s. West winds will be light, blowing at 5 to 10 mph. A high-pressure system moving to our south will keep conditions dry and pleasant throughout the day and into the evening.
The tranquil weather continues as high pressure remains in control. Monday will see mostly sunny skies with a light northwest breeze as a weak frontal boundary dissipates to our north. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, pushing 70 in some areas, making for another unseasonable dry day. By Monday night into Tuesday, high pressure will reestablish itself, keeping the area dry through the daytime hours Tuesday.
However, changes are on the horizon Tuesday night as a warm front approaches from the south. While the area is expected to remain mostly dry, there is a small chance of light sprinkles or isolated showers as the front begins lifting northward.
The next significant weather system arrives midweek, bringing Delmarva's best chance of rain. While Wednesday daytime looks dry, rain chances will increase sharply Wednesday evening and overnight as a frontal system moves into the area. This system may produce moderate rainfall, particularly across the northern portions of Delmarva, with some areas potentially seeing over half an inch of rain. Weak instability could also lead to a few isolated thunderstorms overnight.
By Thursday, the system’s parent low will linger over the Great Lakes, resulting in a continued northwest flow and scattered showers across the region. Cloudy skies and occasional showers will likely persist through Saturday as the low slowly moves eastward toward the Canadian Maritimes. Temperatures will cool slightly, and conditions will remain unsettled through the end of the week.