DELMARVA- Low pressure slides to our south late Sunday into early Monday morning bringing a soaking rain.
Overnight lows dip into the low 30s, and clouds start increasing late as we head toward Sunday. Sunday, turns mostly cloudy, and highs settle back into the mid to upper, still manageable for mid-February, just not as bright as Saturday.
Looking ahead, forecast confidence is increasing that the next system takes a more southerly track and doesn’t fully link up with the northern-stream energy while it’s near our region. This favors a warmer, faster system, so precipitation will be rain. Importantly, the air mass ahead of this system is milder than what we’ve had with recent events, which also works against meaningful snow accumulation. At this point, the expectation is little to no snow accumulation, while rainfall totals look to average around a half-inch, with locally higher amounts possible, especially the farther south you go on Delmarva. It's possible the precipitation could end as a period of wet snow, with only a coating of snow possible. There are still a few solutions that suggest a stronger and farther north track. We’ll keep an eye on that trend, but overall, guidance is increasingly clustering toward the coastal-rain, low snow impact scenario.
Once that system moves through, the overall pattern turns milder as temperatures look to hold at or above average, with highs in the low to mid 50s, and there’s even potential for Delmarva to make a run at 60 degrees by Thursday.