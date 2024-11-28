DELMARVA -- A low-pressure system will bring a soggy Thanksgiving morning across Delmarva, with rain spreading west to east through the morning. The heaviest rainfall is expected mid-morning into early afternoon before tapering off as the system tracks east-northeast along the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s, with areas in southern Delmarva potentially reaching near 60 degrees.
As the rain clears, winds will shift to the west and become gusty by Thanksgiving evening, with speeds reaching 20-25 mph. Fortunately, the holiday evening is expected to stay dry, allowing for clearer skies and cooler overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s.
Friday brings cooler, dry weather under mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the 40s across the region, but a reinforcing cold front will sweep through late Friday, introducing even colder air. Despite an increase in cloud cover, no additional precipitation is expected.
Looking ahead, the weekend and early next week will feature cold, dry conditions as a deep trough settles over the eastern United States. Canadian high pressure will dominate, keeping temperatures well below average. Highs will struggle to rise above the 40s, and overnight lows will plunge into the 20s in most areas.