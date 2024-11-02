DELMARVA -- After a historically dry October, Delmarva’s dry streak shows no signs of ending just yet. Last month was the driest October on record, with Georgetown experiencing 35 consecutive days without measurable rainfall. This breaks previous records, with the last driest October occurring in 1963 with just 0.09 inches of rain, and the driest month on record in November 2012, which saw only 0.01 inches.
Tonight, high pressure remains in control over the region, bringing clear skies and calm, cool conditions. With light winds and dry air, temperatures are expected to drop efficiently, reaching lows in the upper 30s to low 40s inland and mid 40s along the coast. Remember to set your clocks back an hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends!
As we head into Sunday, high pressure builds closer to Delmarva, keeping conditions dry and tranquil. Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages, with daytime highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s across the peninsula. Winds will shift to a northeasterly direction, but the light breeze won’t bring much additional moisture, so dry air will remain in place.
Moving into Sunday night and Monday, the high-pressure ridge will keep skies mostly clear and temperatures mild. Monday’s highs will climb slightly above normal, reaching into the low 60s under sunny skies. By Monday night, low-level moisture starts to return, and we may see increased cloud cover, especially in northern and coastal areas.
By Election Day, warmer air continues to push into the region, bringing daytime highs into the 70s. Low clouds and patchy drizzle could develop along the coast early Tuesday morning, but any cloud cover should gradually break up by midday, allowing for mild and mostly sunny conditions.
Looking further ahead, a weak cold front is expected to approach Delmarva from the west late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a slight chance of rain showers. However, rainfall amounts are expected to be minimal, and any wetting rains may not arrive until next weekend. Behind the front, high pressure returns to end the week, with temperatures cooling back down into the 60s for Friday and Saturday.