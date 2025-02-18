DELMARVA- This afternoon is shaping up to be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures only topping out in the lower 30s. Breezy conditions will make it feel like 20s most of the day.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and very cold with lows in the upper teens. Feels like temperatures by morning will be in the lower teens.
For Wednesday, skies become cloudy and it remains very cold. Temperatures starting out in the teens, only rise to about 30 in the afternoon.
As far as the next snow system, uncertainties remain regarding the storm’s exact track and intensity. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for later Wednesday into Thursday for accumulating snow. There is currently a Winter Storm Watch in effect for later Wednesday into Thursday.
Snow will develop from south to north later Wednesday afternoon and evening. Although a crippling snowstorm isn't expected, enough snow could fall to impact travel. Around 1 to 4 inches of snow could fall across the region by Thursday afternoon. High temperature will only be in the lower 30s.
Stay tuned for continuing updates on the winter storm.