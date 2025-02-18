Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall totals are expected to be across the southern portions of Sussex County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&