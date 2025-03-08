5 Day Temperature Trend

Chilly start to weekend, temperatures surge into next week.

DELMARVA -- Saturday night on Delmarva will bring clear skies and seasonable temperatures as the region transitions into a warming trend for the upcoming week. After daytime highs reaching the low to mid-50s, overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s, making for a crisp but pleasant evening.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs again in the mid-50s. The good news is that Sunday’s conditions will be calmer, with less wind compared to Saturday.

Don't forget to set their clocks ahead one hour Saturday night for daylight saving time. While most modern devices adjust automatically, those with mechanical watches or manually set clocks should take care to make the change. This is also a good time to check fire alarms and smoke detectors to ensure they are in working order.

Looking ahead, a noticeable warm-up is on the way. Highs Monday will reach the low to mid 60s, followed by even milder temperatures in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with some areas possibly touching the low 70s. This warmth comes as a more zonal upper-level pattern develops, keeping the region in a warmer air mass.

8-14 Day Temperature Trend

Well above average temperatures across much of the Eastern U.S.

By Thursday, a cold front associated with a low-pressure system moving through the Great Lakes may approach the region. Until then, Delmarva will enjoy above-average temperatures, nearly 15 degrees warmer than normal for early March.

