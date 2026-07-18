DELMARVA - The severe threat is diminishing across Delmarva this evening. Earlier this evening strong to severe storms rumbled across Delmarva, causing scattered storm damage across the region. Downed wires and trees were reported across parts of Sussex county, with emergency managers reporting a roof blown off a warehouse in the town of Williamsburg, MD. Here are the storm wind gusts across the area.
Much needed rainfall was also noted across Delmarva with areas of northwest Sussex county picking up 1 to 2 inches of rain. Many other areas of Sussex county saw close to a half inch or more of rain.
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible into the overnight hours, then diminishing with lows in the low 70s. Sunday is expected to be much quieter, with mainly dry weather, seasonable temperatures and more comfortable humidity. A lingering shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out across southern Delaware and portions of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, but most communities should remain dry.
Monday looks dry and seasonable with temperatures in the mid 80s. Another front will move through Tuesday -Wednesday bringing a threat of scattered showers and storms. Temperatures fall slightly below average late week.