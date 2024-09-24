DELMARVA -- As a low-pressure system and its associated fronts approach from the west, expect increasing cloud cover across Delmarva tonight. Showers are likely to begin late tonight, particularly in the northwestern areas. Winds will be from the east-southeast at around 10 mph, contributing to the cool and damp conditions. Temperatures overnight will be mild, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.
The low-pressure system will continue to influence our weather on Wednesday, bringing widespread showers across the region. Rainfall will be is expected to be light to moderate, with around a tenth to twenty tenths of an inch. High temperatures will remain cool, with low 70s inland and upper 60s at the coast. Winds will continue from the east-southeast at around 10 mph.
Showers will persist through much of Wednesday evening, gradually diminishing by Thursday morning. However, isolated to scattered showers may linger, particularly in areas near and north of the urban corridor. As the low-pressure system moves eastward into New England and high pressure begins to build in from the west, conditions will start to improve by Thursday afternoon. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will warm up, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will rise, making it feel more humid across the region.
The forecast for the weekend remains uncertain due to a complex weather pattern over eastern North America. A tropical system (Tropical Storm Helene) near the Gulf Coast may move northward, potentially bringing more rain to our area. However, if high pressure to our north strengthens, it could suppress this moisture to the south, leading to drier conditions. Current guidance suggests a 25-35% chance of rain on Friday, decreasing slightly for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend are expected to be close to seasonal norms, with highs mainly in the 70s.