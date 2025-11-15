Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Sunday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect an abrupt wind shift from southwest to northwest when the cold front arrives Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&