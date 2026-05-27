DELMARVA - Showers and storms continue to push through Delmarva ahead of a cold front. Some storms could still contain damaging winds and large hail. The activity will end overnight, with rainfall totals in a range from a half inch to one inch, especially where stronger storms develop. Flooding is not expected to be a concern.
Late night showers are still possible, otherwise skies will remain cloudy, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Thursday, and by the afternoon, a much more comfortable air mass will settle into Delmarva as humidity drops, with temperatures in the 70s to near 80. Thursday night will be clear and comfortable, with lows in the 50s.
Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend is trending dry and slightly cooler, especially by Sunday, as high pressure remains in control. A weak disturbance Saturday could trigger a few sprinkles.
Looking ahead to early next week, some forecast guidance suggests an upper-level low could bring another round of unsettled weather with showers, but confidence remains low beyond Sunday. Temperatures through the extended period are expected to stay near or slightly below normal for late May and early June.