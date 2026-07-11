DELMARVA - The remainder of the afternoon will be warm and quite humid. A slow moving cold front will trigger numerous showers and storms across Delmarva.
The severe weather threat will remain limited, with a Marginal risk for flooding rain and damaging winds. There's also a Marginal risk for excessive rain. Localized flash flooding could develop where storms repeatedly affect the same locations, particularly in areas with saturated soil or poor drainage.
The cold front should finally move south of Delmarva by tonight, allowing drier air to filter into the region. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to around 70.
Sunday through Tuesday should feature mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, with readings in the 80s, then close to 90 on Tuesday. Warmer weather will return during the middle of next week, with highs potentially climbing well into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. A few degrees cooler Friday with a few storms possible and highs in the low 90s.