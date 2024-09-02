DELMARVA -- High pressure will settle across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, including Delmarva, starting on Labor Day and lasting through Wednesday. This pattern will bring a stretch of cool, dry days with low humidity, making for pleasant conditions across the region.
Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper-50s, tonight under starry skies. A light north-northwest breeze will keep overnight temperatures from dropping too drastically, but clear skies will still contribute to efficient radiational cooling.
Expect a dry and calm day with less wind compared to Monday. High temperatures will be near to slightly below average for early September, and the low humidity will continue to provide a comfortable feel. Clear skies will prevail, offering plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
By Wednesday the high pressure system will begin to shift offshore by the afternoon, allowing for a weak return flow of air from the south. This will result in slightly warmer temperatures, but readings will still be a few degrees below the typical climate averages for this time of year.
As high pressure continues to move offshore to the north and east, it will still exert some influence over Delmarva, keeping conditions dry into Thursday. A gradual warming trend is expected as southerly winds develop, bringing slightly higher temperatures.
Uncertainty increases towards the end of the week and into the weekend as a cold front approaches from the west and a potential low-pressure system lifts northward from the south. Current forecasts suggest that rain, possibly heavy at times, could impact Delmarva around Friday or Saturday.