DELMARVA - Temperatures start out in the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions. The bigger story arrives this week as high pressure becomes established off the Mid-Atlantic coast and an upper-level ridge builds along the Eastern Seaboard. This pattern is expected to bring an unusually warm airmass into Delmarva, sending highs into the 60s and 70s on Monday and into the upper 70s Tuesday. Some locations could even approach 80 degrees, especially by Wednesday.
Along with the warmth, several disturbances are expected to move through beginning Wednesday. That will bring daily chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the end of next week. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday into Good Friday, with 60s expected.
Heading into the Easter holiday weekend, clouds will be plentiful on Saturday, with a few showers, with temperatures in the upper 60s. For Easter Sunday, showers could be more numerous, but not expecting a washout. Highs will be near 70.
Overnight low temperatures stay above the freezing mark until further notice, so it's okay to leave your plants and tender vegetation outside.