Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Delaware Bay... Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet NJ to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm... * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 138 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Fortesque Beach, moving southeast at 25 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Buoy 2fb, Brown Shoal Light, Buoy 4fb, Buoy 3fb, Fourteen Foot Bank Light, East Point, Cape May Point, Miah Maull Light, Brandywine Shoal Light, Wildwood, Overfalls Shoal, The Lump, 28- Mile Wreck, Fortesque Beach, Cape May Reef, Buoy 2ms, Cross Ledge Light, Wildwood Reef, and Sea Isle City. HAIL...0.00IN WIND...>34KTS