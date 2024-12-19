DELMARVA -- Today will offer a brief return to calm and seasonable conditions across Delmarva, courtesy of high pressure settling over southern Quebec. You can expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s, it will be breezy at times with winds to 20 mph.
As night falls, cloud cover will begin to increase, signaling the approach of the next weather system. Overnight lows will range from the 20s to low 30s, with coastal areas remaining slightly warmer due to onshore winds.
By Friday, the weather takes a turn as a low-pressure system originating over the High Plains advances toward the region. A secondary low-pressure system is expected to develop offshore, enhancing precipitation potential. Friday will bring overcast skies and a mix of light rain and snow, with precipitation tapering off by early Saturday morning.
Saturday’s departing system will leave behind cold and blustery conditions. Highs in the mid to upper 30s across the peninsula. Arctic high pressure will take hold Sunday into early next week, with highs on Sunday barely getting to the 30 degree mark with overnight lows in the teens.
Looking ahead, another weather system may impact Delmarva by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, bringing a potential wintry mix before transitioning to rain. While the system is not expected to be major, it could create travel challenges.