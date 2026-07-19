DELMARVA - Much calmer weather is in store for the rest of your Sunday, with hazy sunshine, due to some wildfire smoke in the air. The smoke concentration is much lower than the previous round of smoke. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s, with slightly lower humidity levels.
Overnight expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Monday looks dry and seasonable with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Another front will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing the threat for severe weather once again. The afternoon and evening hours are the time period for the highest risk of severe weather. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible each day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.
Quieter weather returns Thursday and Friday with comfortable humidity levels and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The pleasant weather continues into next weekend with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.