Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.