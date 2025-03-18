DELMARVA - Tuesday morning will start off clear and chilly across Sussex County’s beach cities, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s along the coast. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day, with highs reaching the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light and shift from the northwest to the southwest by the afternoon, making for a comfortable day along the beaches.
By Tuesday night, skies will remain mostly clear, though temperatures will dip into the upper 30s inland and the low to mid-40s along the coast. Winds will turn onshore from the southeast on Wednesday, keeping coastal temperatures slightly cooler than inland areas, with highs around the mid-50s at the beaches and near 70 further inland. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the west.
Rain chances rise Wednesday night as the front moves closer, with light to moderate showers expected to develop overnight into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 40s overnight, with breezy southeast winds making it feel slightly cooler along the coast.
By the predawn hours of Thursday, steady rain is likely across the region as the cold front pushes through. Temperatures will start to drop as post-frontal air moves in, setting up a cooler and breezier day ahead. Coastal residents and visitors should prepare for wet conditions and a noticeable temperature drop by Thursday morning.