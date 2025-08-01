DELMARVA - Early Friday morning will start damp across Sussex County as lingering showers and drizzle continue behind Thursday’s storm system. Northeast winds are expected to remain breezy through the day, with gusts of 30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the immediate coast. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs holding in the low to mid-70s.
By Friday afternoon, rainfall will taper off as the slow-moving coastal low shifts offshore and Canadian high pressure begins building into the region. Conditions will gradually improve overnight, with decreasing clouds and cooler lows dropping into the 50s by early Saturday morning.
The weekend will bring a marked change, offering some of the most comfortable weather of the summer. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny and dry, with highs near 80 degrees and humidity levels dipping as dewpoints fall into the 50s. Saturday night will remain comfortably cool, with lows in the mid-50s inland and low 60s along the coast.
Sunday will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, reaching the low to mid-80s, while still maintaining low humidity. Winds will be light, making for ideal conditions for outdoor events, beach activities, and travel across the region.
The National Weather Service notes this pattern marks a welcome break from the humid and stormy weather earlier in the week, setting up a pleasant stretch that could extend into early next week.