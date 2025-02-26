DELMARVA- High pressure keeps our weather quiet this afternoon, allowing for a mild and relatively stable weather pattern, with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Wednesday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 40s, with an increase in clouds and an increasing southerly breeze.
Expect above-normal conditions with highs again in the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday. However, a stronger cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday, potentially bringing increased cloud cover and a chance for rain as it interacts with a low pressure system. Significant rain isn't expected.
After the passage of Thursday’s system, temperatures are predicted to drop to more normal levels on Friday with highs in the 40s to near 50.
The pattern then shifts again, with another bump in the highs for Saturday, as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures are expected to trend back below normal, signaling a cooler start for the following week, with highs only in the low 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.