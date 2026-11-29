DELMARVA - Morning sunshine is giving way to increasing clouds, although most of Sussex County should remain dry during the daylight hours. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 50s, with winds gradually shifting toward the south and southwest ahead of an approaching cold front.
Computer models are suggesting a period of rain is likely later Sunday evening, lingering into Monday morning.
Unlike the Thanksgiving storm, which produced destructive onshore winds, torrential rain, and major coastal flooding, the next low-pressure system will be weaker. Rain is forecast to become widespread Sunday night, with totals generally ranging from one-half to 1 inch across the region.
The strongest winds associated with this next system are expected Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Gusts approaching 45 mph may be possible in some locations, particularly along the coast. Those winds could create additional problems around weakened trees, damaged structures and areas still recovering from Thursday's storm.