Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.