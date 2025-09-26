DELMARVA- Unsettled weather for the weekend with more clouds than sun and frequent showers.
First night of Oceans Calling in Ocean City looks good, dry and pleasant. However the second night not looking so hot, periods of rain expected.
Friday night will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with calm winds. Watch for areas of fog developing late tonight. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low to mid 60s, limiting any significant overnight cooling.
Heading into Saturday, a weak upper-level trough will remain stalled over the Southeast, leading to a modest increase in southwesterly flow aloft. At the surface, a stationary front will stay draped just south of the region. This setup will favor unsettled conditions across Delmarva, with mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain developing late Saturday and continuing into early Sunday. Modest elevated instability may even trigger an isolated thunderstorm.
Rainfall totals for most areas are expected to remain under half an inch. By Sunday, lingering showers are possible, but conditions are likely to improve Sunday night.
Temperatures will stay seasonable through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and lows in the low to mid 60s Saturday night. Sunday’s highs should generally remain in the mid 70s, with some spots possibly approaching 80 degrees if clouds and showers clear quickly.
Looking ahead to early next week, the long-term pattern remains uncertain due to Hurricane Humberto and Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 near the Greater Antilles (Likely Becoming Imelda). Current trends show high pressure keeping both tropical systems south of Delmarva, but rain chances may persist Monday and Tuesday, as some moisture moves into the area. High pressure should settle in midweek, bringing drier and slightly cooler weather by Wednesday and Thursday.