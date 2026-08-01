DELMARVA - For the rest of Saturday afternoon we'll see mostly cloudy skies, warm and muggy, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s.
Nice weather for the last day of the Fair. For the overnight hours, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Conditions will begin to change Sunday as high pressure weakens and low pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly possible Sunday night, although most of the day will be dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The greatest potential for widespread rain will arrive Monday. Deep tropical moisture will spread across Delmarva, creating the possibility of thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall. Localized flooding could develop where storms repeatedly move over the same communities or rainfall rates become especially intense.
While a few storms Sunday or Monday could produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain and flooding currently appear to be the more significant concerns.
The frontal boundary may slow down or stall near Delmarva, keeping daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through much of next week. Each day should still feature periods of dry weather, but the overall pattern will become noticeably more unsettled after the weekend.
Expecting above normal temperatures through the first full week of August.