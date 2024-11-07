DELMARVA - Temperatures will remain mild across Delmarva early Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Cloud cover will be variable, starting off mostly cloudy to overcast in many locations. Winds will remain light, around 5 mph, preventing temperatures from dropping significantly overnight. By sunrise, conditions will feel comfortable for this time of year.
Thursday Afternoon:
Following the passage of a weak cold front (FROPA) during the morning, down sloping winds and delayed cold air advection will allow temperatures to rise quickly. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 70s across much of Delmarva, with some areas nearing record highs once again. Skies will gradually clear from north to south as the day progresses, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Winds will shift westward but remain light, making for a pleasant, warm day ahead of changes to come.
Thursday Evening:
As the front washes out across Delmarva Thursday evening, cooler air will begin filtering into the region. Temperatures will gradually fall into the low 60s by mid-evening, with skies remaining partly to mostly clear. A slight chance of a stray shower lingers early in the evening, but the forecast overall remains dry. Winds will shift to a west-northwest direction and increase slightly to around 10 mph, signaling the arrival of a cooler air mass.
Early Friday Morning:
Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-50s across Delmarva under mostly clear skies. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5–10 mph, helping maintain the cooling trend into early Friday morning. It will feel cooler than recent nights but still slightly above normal for early November. Friday morning commuters can expect crisp, dry conditions as the cooler air settles in.