DELMARVA -- High pressure build into the region overnight into Saturday, with dry and cool weather. High pressure slides to the east on Sunday with breezy and warmer conditions.
This evening expect clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s, and while frost is not guaranteed, a few colder inland spots could see patchy frost if conditions cool slightly more than forecast. Some clouds may move in overnight, potentially limiting how cold temperatures get.
Saturday will feature a shift in the weather pattern as high pressure slides offshore and southerly flow brings in warmer air. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with some spots nearing 70 degrees. High clouds will increase later in the day ahead of a strong cold front approaching from the Midwest. Overnight lows will be milder compared to recent nights, dropping into the low to mid 50s.
By Sunday, a strong upper-level trough will swing through the Mid-Atlantic, increasing moisture and bringing temperatures into the mid 70s despite growing cloud cover. Dew points will rise as southerly winds strengthen ahead of the approaching front. Showers are likely Sunday night, and while instability looks limited, strong upper-level support could produce a narrow band of heavier showers capable of brief strong wind gusts.
The front will clear Delmarva early Monday, but lingering showers are possible as cooler air filters in behind it. A brief period of high pressure returns Monday night into Tuesday, allowing temperatures to rebound to near 70 ahead of the next system.
Another cold front is expected Tuesday night, with another round of showers expected. Any showers end early Wednesday, with highs in the 60s.
By Thursday, a larger trough over eastern Canada will usher in cooler air once again, keeping temperatures seasonable and conditions brisk into the latter part of the week.