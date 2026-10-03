DELMARVA - The weekend will continue to feature gloomy, cool and dreary conditions. Saturday won't be a washout but occasional showers are likely. Clouds will dominate, temperatures only topping out in the mid 60s. A North-Northeast winds 8 to 12 mph, will make it feel cooler. The cold front will stall over the region, an area of low pressure develops late Saturday into Sunday spreading rain into the region. Lows Saturday night will be in the lower 60s.
Sunday will be a rainy day, with moderate to heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a raw east wind. Rainfall from late Saturday night into Sunday night will be on the order of half an inch to an inch. The heaviest totals will be across Worcester, Somerset, and Accomack counties.
The system moves out early Monday, with a few morning clouds and highs in the low 70s as sunshine develops through the afternoon. High pressure builds in next week and a taste of autumn arrives. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the 50s and 60s with sunshine, chilly lows in the low to mid 40s Tuesday and especially Wednesday morning. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s through late week and staying dry.