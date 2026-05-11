DELMARVA - It's a much cooler start on our Monday morning, with temperatures in the 50s under cloudy skies. Watch for a few showers out the door this morning.
A more widespread soaking rain is expected to develop later this morning, with beneficial rainfall possible across the region. Motorists should watch for wet roads and reduced visibility late tonight and much of the day on Monday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s, with a few low 60s possible. Monday night will feature clearing skies and temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday will still be below normal temperature-wise with highs in the 60s and 70s, with another chance for beneficial rain later Wednesday into Thursday. It dries out Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.